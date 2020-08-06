AstroTurf will solve infrastructure deficit in Upper East – Overlord of Talensi Traditional Area

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2 At the Unpacked event, 2020 Samsung unveiled five new products including its…

Palmer releases statement on CAS ruling Wilfred Osei Kwaku affectionately called Palmer has confirmed that its lawyers…

Obesity not defined by weight, says new Canada guideline Obesity should be defined by a person's health - not just their weight, says a…

Secondary schools reopen in Nigeria Secondary schools in Nigeria reopened on Tuesday for classes almost four months…