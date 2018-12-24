Atlanta United name Frank de Boer as head coach

Former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has been appointed as the gaffer of Major League Soccer champions Atlanta United.
Frank de Boer returned to management after his sack at Crystal Palace for underperformance after just 77 days in charge.His previous job at Inter Milan also lasted just 85 days before his sacking in November 2016.
He signed a "multi-year contract" to become the second manager in Atlanta United's history, succeeding Gerardo Martino.
He has, however, won the Dutch title four years in a row - from 2011-2014 - as Ajax boss.
