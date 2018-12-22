Aubameyang scores twice in Arsenal win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Mesut Ozil, who was making a first start in six league matches, produced a sublime defence-splitting pass to Sead Kolasinac for Arsenal's opener through Aubameyang.
Three minites unto the second half, Aubameyang's powerful finish completing a quick counter-attack to double the home side's advantage.
Read also:Police investigate after Spurs' Alli hit by bottle at Arsenal
Arsenal hung on to move level with fourth-placed Chelsea and leave Burnley in the Premier League bottom three at Christmas.
Latest sports news in Ghana