Aubameyang scores twice in Arsenal win

By Haruna Mubarak
Aubameyang scores twice in Arsenal win
Aubameyang scores twice in Arsenal win

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.


Mesut Ozil, who was making a first start in six league matches, produced a sublime defence-splitting pass to Sead Kolasinac for Arsenal's opener through Aubameyang.

Three minites unto the second half, Aubameyang's powerful finish completing a quick counter-attack to double the home side's advantage.



Read also:Police investigate after Spurs' Alli hit by bottle at Arsenal
 
Ashley Barnes brought the Clarets back into the contest on 63 minutes with a low finish but Alex Iwobi scored from close range in stoppage-time to ensure the Gunners maintained their push for a Champions League spot

Arsenal hung on to move level with fourth-placed Chelsea and leave Burnley in the Premier League bottom three at Christmas.

Latest sports news in Ghana