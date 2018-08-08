Augustine Arhinful says GFA EXCO members worked for their selfish interest

Ex-Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful has hit out at the embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) EXCO members that they only worked for their personal interest and not that of the entire nation.
Arhinful believes that the selfish EXCO members are also to blame for the current state of Ghana Football.
"A lot of people who were at the GFA worked for their personal interest and not in the interest of Ghana Football," said Augustine Arhinful in an interview on Accra based Asempa FM.
"We need to take radical actions in order to get Ghana football back on track," he emphasized.
"I was part of meetings at the GFA where the committee members were sleeping. Some of the ExCo members went to meetings to sleep," he added.
Football activities have been halted in the country with the government taking steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after the Anas expose.