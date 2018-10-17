AWCON 2018: CAF inspection team inspects Accra Sports Stadium

An inspection team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) led by Anthony Baffoe are currently in the country for the final inspection of facilities to be used for the hosting of the African Women’s Cup of Nations, AWCON 2018.
Today, the Anthony Baffoe led team took time to visit the Accra Sports Stadium to check the sort of work that has gone in especially from the first visit where they talked about certain recommendations.
The CAF inspectors were said to be unimpressed during their first visit to the country.
The team will also be looking at the training pitches, how well they have been put together in terms of the dressing rooms and the pitch itself.
The Cape Coast sports stadium and the Accra sports stadium will be the two venues to host the tournament next month.
However, the local organizing committee (LOC) for the AWCON 2018 has assured that, Ghana is ready to host the rest of Africa and are certain there will not be any red flags when the inspection team goes round to check the facilities.
The AWCON 2018 is scheduled to start from November 17 to December 1.
