Black Stars squad: Ayew brothers, Gyan exclusion was done on purpose-Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah says the exclusion of captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers from Ghana's squad for the upcoming friendlies is just to make way for unproven players to justify themselves.
Reports suggested that, Kwesi Appiah dropped the players due to personal reasons but he has cleared the air and says it is just to give other players the opportunity to prove their talent.
"There are a lot of players I didn’t invite and I didn’t do so because they are not performing” Appiah exclusively told SportsworldGhana.com in an interview".
”Players like Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are all players who have been tried and tested over the years and Ghanaians and the entire world know what they are capable of doing so I feel this is the perfect opportunity for me to try Emmanuel Boateng and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt in our quest to parade a strong team for our upcoming AFCON qualifying remaining matches.
”This is the only friendly games we have to play before we resume our qualifiers so if you want to try new players then this certainly is the right time to try them ” He concluded.
Black Stars will play Japan on May 30, 2018, and Iceland on June 7, 2018.
According to Ghana FA, the two Black Stars friendly games will fetch the country $450,000 dollars.