B.K Edusei Cup: Kotoko name starting XI against AshantiGold

Asante Kotoko Sporting Club’s Head Coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has named his starting XI to face regional rivals Ashantigold Sporting Club in the maiden B.K Edusei Foundation Cup.
Coach Zachariassen has made changes to his squad that started against Kano Pillars last Sunday with Samed Ibrahim who recently joined the Reds after ending his contract with Ashgold will get the nod over Agyemang Badu.
Veteran, Jordan Opoku will start in midfield ahead of youngster, Samuel Frimpong and Asiamah Godfred Naby Keita.
Here’s how Kotoko line up.
GK: Felix Annan (C), Empem Dacosta, Yeboah Patrick, Habib Mohammed, Samed Ibrahim, Justice Blay, Effah Kingsley, Godfred Asiamah, Richard Arthur, Kelvin Andoh, Jordan Opoku
Both clubs will be chasing what could be, perhaps, their second silverware after clinching the Normalisation Special Cup Tier One and Two respectively.
This will be a perfect moment to show appreciation to the one-time Kotoko Board Chairman, and a man whose administration saw the historic conquest of Africa in 1971 – the year Kotoko became the first Ghanaian club to win the premier continental clubs’ championship.
source: ghanacrusader