Baba Yara Stadium ready to host J.A Kuffour Cup - NSA Boss

The National Sports Authority (NSA) Boss, Prof Peter Twumasi says the Baba Yara Stadium is "ready" to host the inaugural edition of the J.A Kuffour Cup this weekend.
Asante Kotoko lock horns with AshantiGold for the trophy dubbed "J.A Kuffour Cup" which will be used to commemorate the 80th birthday of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kuffour.
However, issues have been raised about the readiness of the stadium to host the super clash due to some defects of certain facilities.
However, Prof Peter Twumasi cleared the air saying the problem has been fixed and that everything is intact for the game.
“The stadium is ready. We have fixed everything. The sanitation was the problem but we have improved on that aspect.” the NSA Boss said at the launch of the match on Wednesday.
The Porcupine Warriors will face AshantiGold on 6th January, on Saturday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.