Bailly reacts to CAF Best XI, mentions dear friend Aurier

Manchester United and Cote D’Ivoire star Eric Bailly has warmly reacted to his listing in the prestigious 2018 CAF Best XI that was named in Dakar on Tuesday night.
Bailly, who has disappointed to sit out Manchester United last two games due to a red card suspension, expressed his heartfelt delight on his social media on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Bailly from Ivory Coasts’ Bingerville will serve his final match suspension when United face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Sunday 13 January.
