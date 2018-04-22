Barcelona hammer Sevilla 5-0 to win Copa del Rey

Luis Suarez scored two goals as Barcelona produced a masterclass to beat Sevilla and win the Copa del Rey final for the fourth successive season.
Sevilla were 3-0 down at half-time, Suarez tapping home Philippe Coutinho's pass to open the scoring in Madrid.
Lionel Messi doubled the lead before setting up Suarez for the third.
Andres Iniesta added the fourth before Coutinho's penalty sealed Barca's first trophy since Ernesto Valverde took charge last May.
Sevilla, who had beaten Atletico Madrid on their way to the final, were completely outplayed in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano.
At 1-0, Joaquin Correa missed a good chance from 10 yards out while Sandro Ramirez fired straight at keeper Jasper Cillessen after racing clear.
However, chances were few and far between as Barca eased to victory.
Source: BBC