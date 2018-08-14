Bashiru Hayford appointed new Black Queens coach

Ebusua Dwarfs coach Bashiru Hayford has been appointed as the new head coach of the Black Queens.
According to media reports, the veteran coach is currently with the team at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram preparing them for the forthcoming African Women Nations Cup which will be hosted by Ghana.
The team has been under the supervision of Mercy Tagoe who took over as interim coach and guided them to win the 2018 WAFU Zone B Cup.
Hayford is expected to continue as the coach of Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.
The former Kotoko coach will have a task to prepare the team in time for the tournament in November.