Bechem United striker Prince Adu Kwabena eyes Ishmael Addo's Ghana Premier League goal king record

Bechem United striker Prince Adu Kwabena wants to make a mark in the Ghana Premier League starting with winning the golden boot at the end of the season.
Addo in the 2000/21 Ghana Premier League season scored 22 goals to emerge as the top scorer.
According to Prince Adu Kwabena, who has six goals to his credit in the opening seven games and trail top scorer Yahaya Mohammed by a goal he is keen on breaking Ishmael Addo's record.
"My target is to win the top scorer award this season. I want to also help my team finish in the top four if we are not able to win the league"
"In my quest to win the golden boot, I have targeted scoring 28 goals this season" he said.
Prince Adu Kwabena's scoring prowess will be needed as Bechem United comes up against Medeama at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Wednesday, February 5 in the Ghana Premier League matchday 8 fixture.
READ ALSO: Kotoko-Liberty share spoils as Hearts of Oak stun Dreams in Ghana Premier League match week 7
They are heading into the fixture with hopes high after Adu Kwabena's strike propelled them to a 2-1 over Chelsea last Sunday in the local derby.
Bechem United are sixth on the table with 13 points.