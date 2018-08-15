Benfica shatter Andre Ayew's Fenerbahce Champions League hopes

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew featured for Fenerbahce as the Turkish giants were eliminated in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round after the 1-1 draw against Benfica in Istanbul.
Andre Ayew lasted the 90 minutes of the game as his side drew 1-1 against the Portuguese giants.
Benfica took the lead in the 26th minute where midfielder Gedson Fernandes found the net from close range.
Fenerbahce forward Alper Potuk powered the ball pass goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos after a pinpoint cross from Hasan Ali Kaldırım to restore parity in the game.
This goal encouraged Fenerbahce but the Istanbul side was unable to score any goal in the second half.
The scoreline has qualified Benfica to the Champions League playoffs following the Portuguese side winning the first leg 1-0 in Lisbon last week.