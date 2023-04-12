Benzema, Asensio put Real Madrid in command against Chelsea as Chilwell sees red

Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea 2-0 to put one foot in the semi-final on Wednesday evening in the Spanish capital.
Frank Lampard's side had a huge chance to take the lead after just three minutes when N'Golo Kante released Joao Felix with a great pass and the Portuguese international burst through on goal before firing an effort at Thibaut Courtois.
However they were punished when the home side took the lead after 21 minutes thanks to Karim Benzema. Dani Carvajal clipped a ball over the top for Vinicius Junior who stretched out a leg to meet the ball, his effort was pushed back into play by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Benzema was waiting to tap home into an empty net.
Just two minutes later Chelsea came close to equalising with their best chance of the half. Reece James fizzed a ball across for Raheem Sterling who was on hand to divert an effort goalwards but Courtois got down in a flash to pull off a stunning save to protect Real's lead.
Chelsea were given a mountain to climb when Ben Chilwell was shown a straight red card for a last-man foul on Rodrygo.
Substitute Marco Asensio made it 2-0 to defending European champions 15 minutes from time, Vinicius Jr rolled the ball to the Spaniard on the edge of the box from a corner and he was able to rifle his effort low and hard into the bottom corner.
Eurosport