Bernard Mensah trains with Besiktas teammates for first time

Bernard Mensah has finally got his feet on a training ground with his new Besiktas team-mates.
The Ghanaian midfielder on Monday completed a switch from relegated Kayserispor to Besiktas on a one-season loan contract ahead of the 2020/21 season.
And the player wasted no time in training with his teammates as they gear up for the upcoming season.
Delighted Mensah posted this message on social media: 'Thanks for trusting in me Besiktas'
Besiktas will pay 500,000 Euros for the loan deal but will pay 4.5 million Euros at the end of the season to grab the Ghana international on a permanent contract.
Mensah made 25 appearances where he scored 5 goals and provided 8 assists for Kayserispor.