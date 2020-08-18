Ghanaian striker Elvis Manu joins Tekpetey at Ludogorets Elvis Manu has completed a move to Bulgarian giants, Ludogorets Razgrad and has…

Bernard Mensah trains with Besiktas teammates for first time Bernard Mensah has finally got his feet on a training ground with his new…

GFA waives 50% of Premier League clubs loaned monies The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to…

South Africa eases Covid-19 lockdown restrictions South Africa's president has said coronavirus infections appear to have peaked…