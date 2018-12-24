Bernard Tekpetey hits hat-trick in Paderborn win over Darmstadt

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has netted three times to help Paderborn batter Darmstadt in the German second-tier on Sunday.
Tekpetey opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a thunderous strike from 25 yards down right but the visitors restored parity 16 minutes later through Mehlem as the first half ended in a scoring draw.
Michel restored Paderborn's lead in the 50th minute but Darmstadt showed their resilience and levelled the scoreline through Jones.
Tekpetey then scored his second goal in the game as he drifted to the right side and banged the ball into the left corner to restore the lead of the home side.
Michel completed his double in the game before Tekpetey added the third in the 85th minute and Babacar Gueye in the 88th minute.
Tekpetey, 21, has netted seven times this season for Paderborn.