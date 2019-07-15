Bernard Tekpetey scores as Fortuna Düsseldorf thrash Ipswich Town

Bernard Tekpetey was on target for his new club Fortuna Düsseldorf as they thrashed Ipswich Town 4-1 in a pre-season friendly.
Ghanaian International two weeks ago joined the German Bundesliga side on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, has started repaying the faith the club showed in him.
He scored on his debut for the side last week, he found the back of the net again when the side recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory over the English lower division side.
On the match day, Oliver Fink opened the scoring just three minutes into the match. A minute later though, James Norwood equalized for Ipswich to restore parity.
Erik Thommy restored the lead for the German Bundesliga side before adding another to complete his brace.
Ghana u-23 star Bernard Tekpetey completed the resounding victory for his new side with a fine strike on the 27th minute.
READ ALSO: