Betway Cup Draw: AshGold take on Liberty as Aduana play Medeama

Hosts AshantiGold SC have been drawn against Liberty Professionals in a 4-team Betway Cup to be held in Obuasi.
The 4-team tournament will be held at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi between January 19 and 20.
Betway Cup is a pre-season tournament aimed at preparing the clubs for the upcoming Normalization Committee's special competition to be played in February.
AshGold will play as host to Dansoman Liberty Professionals in the first game on Saturday, January 19.
The second game will have Aduana Stars locking horns with Tarkwa-based Medeama SC.
The winners of the two games on Saturday will battle for supremacy on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at the Len Clay sports stadium in Obuasi at 3:00 PM.
Official football activities have been on halt since 6 June and the organizers of the tournament promise football lovers an exciting tournament as teams will play with their full-strength squads.
Leading online sports betting company, Betway, continues to support sports development in Ghana through its many sports-related activities including the Betway Talent Search, football galas and basketball competitions.
