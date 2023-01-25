Black Galaxies to play Niger in CHAN quarter-finals

Black Galaxies will face Niger in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.
This was confirmed after Niger beat Cameroon to take first place in Group E on Tuesday evening.
Niger won 1-0 against Cameroon to finish first in the group, thereby eliminating Cameroon.
The Cameroonians needed a draw to qualify but were stunned by a well-taken free kick by Ousseini Badamassi in the 69th minute.
Cameroon failed to score with a late chance as Niger marched on to set up a last-eight meeting with Ghana on Saturday.
The match will be played at Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.
Black Galaxies will be without striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh due to suspension after he was shown a red card in the 3-1 win over Sudan.
In the other quarter-final matches, Algeria will play Ivory Coast, Senegal face Mauritania, and Madagascar take on Mozambique.
The winner of the Niger-Ghana match will face Algeria or Ivory Coast in the semi-finals, while Madagascar or Mozambique will face either Senegal or Mauritania.