Black Meteors defender Kingsley Fobi signs for Granada

Spanish side Club Recreativo Granada have announced the signing of Black Meteors defender Kingsley Fobi on loan from English side Watford FC.
The defender has joined the Segunda División outfit which is the reserve team of Granada CF until June 2022 with an option to buy for another season.
Kingsley Fobi who spent last season at CD Badajoz where he featured 11 games, scored two goals and gave an assist has expressed his delight after signing for his new club.
According to him, he can't wait to repay the club for the trust reposed in him.
"I could not be happier to sign to Granada and continue my career with a fantastic club that is now my family Granada is a club with rich history and fantastic fans, and I can not wait to step on the field and begin to fight for the badge." Tumi nyinaara hye ni nsa 🙏🏾 #kfRocket
Kingsley Fobi began his career at the Right To Dream Academy in Ghana. From there he went to the lower categories of Granada CF, the parent club of Club Recreativo Granada where he played just one season.
In the last three seasons he has played in S D Formentera, CD Ibiza and Badajoz, all of them in Second Division B, with a balance of 58 games, three goals and one assist for a total of 3,701 minutes in the category.
Fobi was also part of the Black Meteors team that represented the nation at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019.