Black Meteors land safely in Gabon after nervy moments in the air

The Black Meteors of Ghana survived some scary moments in the air whiles on their way to play the Panthers of Gabon in the return leg of the U-23 AFCON qualifier.
Although the team arrived safely in Gabon there were challenges as the team had to spend close to two ours in the sky due to bad weather.
This forced the pilot to land the team in Douala in Cameroon instead of Gabon.
The entire 33-man contingent was later conveyed to Gabon after receiving the right signals and greenlights for safe arrival.
“We arrived in Gabon safely but very scary. We were in the sky for almost two hours but couldn’t land because of bad weather and had to go to Douala, Cameroon instead of Libreville, Gabon and wait for more than one hour, before trying again. Thank God for travelling mercy. We are now in our hotel,” Ibrahim Tanko head coach of the Black Meteors revealed to Footballmadeinghana.
The Black Meteors will play as guest to Gabon on Tuesday, March 26.
Coach Ibrahim Tanko charges hold a first leg four-goal advantage heading into the second leg tomorrow.
