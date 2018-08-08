Black Princesses clash against the Netherlands a must win game- Yussif Basigi

Black Princesses of Ghana head coach Yusif Basigi has stated that the Black Princesses clash against the Netherlands in the second group A game at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is a must-win game.
France, who are the host nation of the tournament thumped the Black Princesses of Ghana 4-1 in their first game of the tournament.
Also, the Netherlands have already secured their three points of the tournament following their 2-1 victory over New Zealand.
According to the Black Princesses head coach, only a win will boost their chances of qualifying to the next stage of the competition.
"They have recovered quickly from the shock and they are looking forward for the next game, so that is a good impression I have observed," he said in a pre-match interview.
"I have made the girls understand even a draw, we are not safe. It is just a must-win match for them. Even a draw won't help. We must just win, so it is not just by saying but their attitude. They must be ready, they must be match ready for the game. I have made them aware and the battle line has been drawn.
The Black Princesses will lock horns with the Netherlands on Wednesday 8, August 2018 in the afternoon.