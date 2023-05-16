Black Princesses to play Niger in pre-tournament friendly

The Black Princesses of Ghana are scheduled to take on the Menas of Niger in a pre-tournament friendly at 9am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Coach Yusif Basigi’s side have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence Prampram in preparation for the upcoming West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU-B) U-20 Girls tournament in Kumasi.
The coach will use the match to sharpen all rough edges in readiness for the opening game against Benin on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Ghana are in Group A with Benin and Ivory Coast while Niger are in Group B with Togo, Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
The newly introduced tournament for U-20 Girls across the sub-region will kick start in Kumasi from May 20 - June 3, 2023.