Black Queens not respecting any opponent-Priscilla Okyere

Black Queens midfielder Priscilla Okyere says they are not rating or respecting any team they will face at the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations next month.
In her reactions on the AWCON draw on Twitter, Okyere sounded confident that the Black Queens will win the tournament on home soil.
She tweeted, "No team is big No team is small we ain't underrating any team or respecting any team on the field of play #YESWECAN #HOSTANDWIN,"
Ghana have been drawn in group A with Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.
The attacking midfielder who helped her Serbian side, Spartak Subotica to the round of 16 of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League with two goals only to be ousted by Bayern Munich Ladies is expected to join the Black Queens latest by November 5.
The Black Queens have never won the competition before but were close on three occasions losing all three finals to Nigeria.
