Prime News Ghana

Black Queens ready for Morocco - Priscilla Okyere

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Queens captain Priscilla Okyere says the friendly games against Morocco will help the team to stay active awaiting the commencement of competitive tournaments next year.

Ghana will play Morocco in two separate friendly games this week as part of their build up to next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first of the two ties will take place on Thursday, November 26, at the Accra sports stadium with the second leg set for Monday, November 30, 2020.

‘’We are grateful to the GFA for organizing these games because it is important to be active.  We have been training individually and also as a group in our clubs but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, everything has been on hold including the AWCON qualifiers.

‘’We actually don’t know when it is bouncing back, so for us as players, this is a fine opportunity to play as a team again. We are prepared even though it’s been few days here, our coaches are doing the most and looking at our current output, we are ready for the Moroccans.’’ Okyere added.

Meanwhile, 30 players are in the camp of Ghana’s Female Senior National team (Black Queens) following their call up by coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo ahead of the tie.

NAME CLUB
Fafali Dumehasi Police ladies FC
Abigail Tawiah-Mensah Berry ladies FC
Azume Adams Prisons ladies FC
Mary NiiQuaye Immigration ladies FC
Janet Egyir Hasaacas ladies FC
Linda Eshun Hasaacas ladies FC
Philicity Asuako Police ladies FC
Victoria Osei Berry ladies FC
Selina Animah Berry ladies FC
Gladys Anfobea Lady Strikers FC
Beatrice Sasu Police ladies FC
Ellen Coleman Lady Strikers FC
Edem Atovor Lady Strikers FC
Juliet Acheampong Prisons ladies FC
Mary Essiful Soccer Intellectuals
Priscilla Okyere Ampim-Darkoa ladies FC
Grace Adams Berry ladies FC
Basira Alhassan Pearl Pia ladies FC
Henrietta Annie Police ladies FC
Alice Kusi Fabulous ladies FC
N-yanyimaya Gnabekan Berry ladies FC
Bridget Adu Berry ladies FC
Rashida Ibahim Berry ladies FC
Sandra Owusu-Ansah Supreme Ladies FC
Faustina Kyeremeh Immigration ladies FC
Deborah Afriyie Police ladies FC
Georgina Aoyem Pearl Pia ladies FC
Grace Animah Police ladies FC
Rita Okyere Prisons ladies FC
Alberta Ahialey Portugal