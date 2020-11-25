Black Queens ready for Morocco - Priscilla Okyere

Black Queens captain Priscilla Okyere says the friendly games against Morocco will help the team to stay active awaiting the commencement of competitive tournaments next year.
Ghana will play Morocco in two separate friendly games this week as part of their build up to next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The first of the two ties will take place on Thursday, November 26, at the Accra sports stadium with the second leg set for Monday, November 30, 2020.
‘’We are grateful to the GFA for organizing these games because it is important to be active. We have been training individually and also as a group in our clubs but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, everything has been on hold including the AWCON qualifiers.
‘’We actually don’t know when it is bouncing back, so for us as players, this is a fine opportunity to play as a team again. We are prepared even though it’s been few days here, our coaches are doing the most and looking at our current output, we are ready for the Moroccans.’’ Okyere added.
READ ALSO: GPL: AshantiGold snatches late draw against Hearts of Oak
Meanwhile, 30 players are in the camp of Ghana’s Female Senior National team (Black Queens) following their call up by coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo ahead of the tie.
|NAME
|CLUB
|Fafali Dumehasi
|Police ladies FC
|Abigail Tawiah-Mensah
|Berry ladies FC
|Azume Adams
|Prisons ladies FC
|Mary NiiQuaye
|Immigration ladies FC
|Janet Egyir
|Hasaacas ladies FC
|Linda Eshun
|Hasaacas ladies FC
|Philicity Asuako
|Police ladies FC
|Victoria Osei
|Berry ladies FC
|Selina Animah
|Berry ladies FC
|Gladys Anfobea
|Lady Strikers FC
|Beatrice Sasu
|Police ladies FC
|Ellen Coleman
|Lady Strikers FC
|Edem Atovor
|Lady Strikers FC
|Juliet Acheampong
|Prisons ladies FC
|Mary Essiful
|Soccer Intellectuals
|Priscilla Okyere
|Ampim-Darkoa ladies FC
|Grace Adams
|Berry ladies FC
|Basira Alhassan
|Pearl Pia ladies FC
|Henrietta Annie
|Police ladies FC
|Alice Kusi
|Fabulous ladies FC
|N-yanyimaya Gnabekan
|Berry ladies FC
|Bridget Adu
|Berry ladies FC
|Rashida Ibahim
|Berry ladies FC
|Sandra Owusu-Ansah
|Supreme Ladies FC
|Faustina Kyeremeh
|Immigration ladies FC
|Deborah Afriyie
|Police ladies FC
|Georgina Aoyem
|Pearl Pia ladies FC
|Grace Animah
|Police ladies FC
|Rita Okyere
|Prisons ladies FC
|Alberta Ahialey
|Portugal