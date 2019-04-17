Black Queens technical team for WAFU tournament announced

The Ghana Football Association has announced the technical team of the senior national female team, the Black Queens ahead of the upcoming WAFU tournament to be held in Cote D’Ivoire next month.
Ampem Darkoa coach Nana Joe Adarkwah will assist Madam Tagoe with Raymond Fenny as Goalkeepers trainer.
Ex Ghana international Anita Wiredu is the new Welfare manager for the Black Queens with Patience Quarshie as the Kits manager.
Read also:
30 players earn Black Queens call-up ahead of WAFU tournament
Borussia Dortmund appoints Otto Addo as assistant
Martha Bissah sweeps NSU top awards
Ghana won the last edition after beating current Ivory Coast by a lone goal in the final match.
Source: GFA