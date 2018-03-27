Black Queens to depart for Japan friendly on Tuesday

The female senior national team the Black Queens will fly out of the country on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, to play Japan in a friendly on April 1.
The team headed by coach Mercy Tagoe are expected to depart Ghana at 9:30 am on Tuesday.
Mercy Tagoe selected 18-players for the game and only made two changes to the team that won the WAFU zone B tournament.
They are expected to return on 3 April.
Black Queens players to face Japan:
Patricia Mantey, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Janet Egyir, Rita Okyere, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea
Nancy Coleman, Justice Tweneboaa, Juliet Acheampong, Priscilla Okyere, Portia Boakye, Leticia Zikpi
Grace Asantewaa, Alice Kusi, Jane Ayieyam, Justina Tetteh, Mavis Owusu, Grace Asare