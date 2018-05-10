First National Bank - Join our community

Black Satellites arrive in Algeria for AYC qualifier

By Mutala Yakubu
Black Satellites arrive in Algeria
Black Satellites arrive in Algeria
fShare

The Ghana U-20 Male Team, the Black Satellites of Ghana, has arrived in Algiers ahead of their clash with Algeria in the Africa Youth Championship qualifier.

The Ghana team arrived in Algeria on Wednesday May 9 2018, after leaving Ghana that same day.

They are currently lodging at the Soltane Hotel in Algiers.

Black Satellites will square off with Algeria on Friday May 11 2018, and will host the Algerians in a fortnight time between 18-20 May 2018 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Read also:Black Satellites to wear Ghana's New Jersey in AYC qualifier

Winner of the two-legged tie will face either Gambia or Benin in the third round of the qualifiers for a place in the 2019 African Youth Championship to be staged in Niger next year.



Below is the 18 man squad for Algeria clash


HAMIDU ABDUL FATAWU – Vision FC

UMAR BASIT ABDUL RAMAN – New Edubiase United

MOHAMMED KUDUS – Right To Dream Academy

MENSAH GIDEON – Right To Dream Academy

SADIQ IBRAHAM – Right To Dream Academy

MAXWELL ARTHUR – Dreams FC

ADJETEY DANIEL ADRIAN – Amidaus Professionals

BABAWO SALIW – Dynamo Brest

NURUDEEN ABDUL MANAF – KAS Eupen

ARTHUR JUDE EKOW – Liberty Professionals

IBRAHIM DANLAD – Asante Kotoko SC

KUMAH EMMANUEL – Tudu Mighty Jets

RICHARD DANSO – WAFA SC

KONDA ISSAHAKU – Wa All Stars

SULLEY IBRAHIM – Rising Stars

DAYEGBE PROSPER AHIABU – WAFA SC

HUDU ABDUL HALIK – Hammarby IF

TANKO IBRAHIM – Red Star Belgrade

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana

 