Black Satellites arrive in Algeria for AYC qualifier

The Ghana U-20 Male Team, the Black Satellites of Ghana, has arrived in Algiers ahead of their clash with Algeria in the Africa Youth Championship qualifier.
The Ghana team arrived in Algeria on Wednesday May 9 2018, after leaving Ghana that same day.
They are currently lodging at the Soltane Hotel in Algiers.
Black Satellites will square off with Algeria on Friday May 11 2018, and will host the Algerians in a fortnight time between 18-20 May 2018 at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Winner of the two-legged tie will face either Gambia or Benin in the third round of the qualifiers for a place in the 2019 African Youth Championship to be staged in Niger next year.
Below is the 18 man squad for Algeria clash
HAMIDU ABDUL FATAWU – Vision FC
UMAR BASIT ABDUL RAMAN – New Edubiase United
MOHAMMED KUDUS – Right To Dream Academy
MENSAH GIDEON – Right To Dream Academy
SADIQ IBRAHAM – Right To Dream Academy
MAXWELL ARTHUR – Dreams FC
ADJETEY DANIEL ADRIAN – Amidaus Professionals
BABAWO SALIW – Dynamo Brest
NURUDEEN ABDUL MANAF – KAS Eupen
ARTHUR JUDE EKOW – Liberty Professionals
IBRAHIM DANLAD – Asante Kotoko SC
KUMAH EMMANUEL – Tudu Mighty Jets
RICHARD DANSO – WAFA SC
KONDA ISSAHAKU – Wa All Stars
SULLEY IBRAHIM – Rising Stars
DAYEGBE PROSPER AHIABU – WAFA SC
HUDU ABDUL HALIK – Hammarby IF
TANKO IBRAHIM – Red Star Belgrade
