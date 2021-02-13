Prime News Ghana

Black Satellites depart to Mauritania for U-20 AFCON

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Ghana U-20 male team have departed to Mauritania for the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations.

The tournament is taking place from February 14- March 6.

A delegation made up of 26 players, 9 technical team officials and the management team left Accra on Saturday to Nouadhibou where Ghana will be based.

Ghana’s Black Satellites are in Group C where they are pitched against Morocco, Tanzania and The Gambia.

READ ALSO: Bechem United striker Prince Adu Kwabena ruled out of U-20 AFCON

Coach Karim Zito’s side will face off with Tanzania in their opening match on Tuesday February 16 before squaring off with Morocco and Gambia in subsequent group matches.

Tournament hosts Mauritania are in Cameroon, Uganda and Mozambique while Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central Africa Republic have been drawn in Group B.

The Black Satellites qualified for the competition after reaching the final of the Wafu Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Benin where they went on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final to win the trophy.

Ghana won the U20 AFCON in 1993, 1999 and 2009 where they went on to win the World Cup after beating Brazil in an epic penalty shoot-out in the final of the tournament staged in Egypt.

Below are the players who made the Black Satellites trip to Mauritania:

1.William Emmanuel Essu

2. Philomo Baffour

3. Benjamin Aloma

4. Nathaniel Adjei

5. Frank Kwabena Assinki

6. Emmanuel Essiam

7. Mathew Cudjoe Anim

8. Sampson Agyapong

9. Percious Boah

10. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

11. Mohammed Sulemana

12. David Kudjo

13. Patrick Mensah

14. Ivan Anokye Mensah

15. Ofori McCarthy

16. Appiah Kubi

17. Eric Ansu Appiah

18. Samuel Koshie Agbenyega

19. Danlad Ibrahim

20. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

21. Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye

22. Frank Boateng

23. Emmanuel Agyemang Duah

24. Uzair Alhassan

25. Josepho Barnes

26. James Ampofo

 