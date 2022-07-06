Prime News Ghana

Black Sharks begin preparations ahead of Egypt qualifier

By Vincent Ashitey
The Beach Soccer National team has commenced preparations for their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

The Black Sharks will come up against their Egyptian counterparts in a first leg tie between July 22-24 at the Laboma beach in Accra.

The team will then travel to Egypt for the return leg between August 5-7,2022.

Coach Daniel Kotey’s side has commenced training for the games and held their first non-residential training session at the Laboma Beach on Wednesday, July 6.

Below are the players who make up the Black Sharks squad: