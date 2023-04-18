Black Starlets win UEFA U-16 tournament

The Black Starlets of Ghana have been crowned champions of the maiden edition of the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament.
The Starlets won the competition on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 after a 3-2 win over Switzerland.
The Ghanaian team finished the competition with a 100 percent record having beaten Serbia by four goals to nil and a 3-2 victory over Spain in their second match.
In the game against Switzerland, Ramsey Asumadu hit a brace, while Bossman Debrah added another in a five-goal thriller.
The four-nation tournament was hosted by Serbia in Belgrade.