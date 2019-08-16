Black Stars 'B' coach opens up on why Kotoko players were not called up

Head coach of Black Stars 'B' Maxwell Konadu has opened up on the decision to sideline AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko players in his squad as they prepare for the CHAN qualifiers.
Twenty-eight (28) players were last week handed call-ups and are currently in camp preparing for the game against Burkina Faso scheduled for September 26.
According to Konadu, excluding Kotoko and AshantiGold players from the squad is the best decision as the duo are at the war front in Africa and inviting their players to camp will be a distraction to their team as they are fighting to restore the lost slots to Ghana football.
“When a team is competing in Africa we don’t distract them or their preparation with call ups because they also representing Ghana”
“That’s why they have been neglected for now and we will give anyone who deserves a place in our team a call up when they are done with Africa” He told footballmadeinghana.com
Maxwell Konadu also confirmed the team will not train at the Baba Yara stadium throughout next week to make way for Kotoko to prepare for their CAF Champions League game against Kano Pillars.
“It’s true that Asante Kotoko will be engaging Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium in the course of next week very often, we will excuse them for next week and find other venue for our training, either Paa Joe or Opoku Ware then return after Asante Kotoko is done using the pitch”.
