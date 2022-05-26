Black Stars ‘B’ to know opponents for CHAN 2023 qualifiers today

The Local Black Stars will know their opponents for the delayed 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers today, Thursday, 26 May, when the draw is held in Cairo, Egypt.
According to the Confederation of African Football, 18 groups will for the primary time take part match which is able to run from 8–31 January 2023 in Algeria.
Algeria legend Djamal Menad, prime scorer and winner of 1990 Africa Cup of Nations with Dessert Foxes, would be the draw assistant joined by CAF Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar.
Ghana, two-time silver medalists of the competitors, have failed to qualify for the final three editions of the match.
For the 2020 finals in Morocco, the Black Stars B have been eradicated from the qualifiers by Burkina Faso 4-3 on combination after shedding the second leg 2-1 at dwelling.
Next year’s match was initially scheduled to be performed from July 10 to August 1, 2022, however had to be postponed to January 2023.
This was after the postponement of the 2020 African Nations Championship to 2021 and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.