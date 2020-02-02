Black Stars coach CK Akonnor meets the Ayew brothers

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has met up with the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan as he continues his tour of Europe ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers double header in March.
As part of his European tour to outline his vision and plans to the Black Stars players, Akonnor paid a visit to the skipper of the senior national team Andre and his brother Jordan Ayew in Wales.
CK Akonnor last month was appointed as Black Stars coach, replacing James Kwasi Appiah whose contract ran out at the end of 2019.
The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify the team to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Akonnor's first assignment is a 2021 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan in March as the Black Stars seek to book a place to AFCON 2021 to be staged in Cameroon from 9th January to 6th February 2021. Ghana top Group C with 6 points from 2 games.
Meanwhile, immediate past Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has charged Ghanaians to give their maximum support to Akonnor as he chats a new path.
Speaking to Happy FM, the former Al Khartoum SC boss entreated Ghanaians to support and pray for CK Akonnor to do well.
