Black Stars coach urges fans to troop to Baba Yara Stadium for Kotoko clash

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has entreated the fans of the Kotoko fraternity to fill the seats at the Baba Yara Stadium for the CAF Confederation Cup return tie.
Following the result in Kenya where Kariobangi Sharks were held to a goalless draw by Kotoko, the Kenyan side will be seeking to win or minimally, attain a scoring draw which will guarantee their progression to the next stage of the competition.
However, the Black Stars gaffer has implored the fans to go to the stadium to back the Porcupine Warriors attain a much-needed win in order to ensure progression.
Read also:CAF CC: Kariobangi chairman eulogizes Kotoko keeper Felix Annan; says "he is one of the best in Africa"
“So the most important thing is that the supporters should come there in their numbers to be behind the team. I believe the Kotoko spirit will enter all the players to give out their best and I believe they come out with a win.”
Kotoko will face Sharks in the preliminary qualifying round second leg tie which kicks off at exactly 3:30 pm local time.