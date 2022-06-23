Black Stars goalie Joseph Wollacott signs for Charlton Athletic

Black Stars shot-stopper Joseph Wollacott has completed a move to English League One side Charlton Athletic.
The 25-year-old, who was named in League Two’s Team of the Season has signed a 3-year deal until the summer of 2025 following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town.
"Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Joe Wollacott, who was named in the League Two Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign," a club statement said.
READ ALSO: Jojo Wollacott named in EFL League Two Team of the Season
Wollacott has seven caps for Ghana after making his international debut last year. He becomes the Addicks' third signing of a busy week, following the arrivals of ball-playing centre half Eoghan O’Connell on Monday and attacking full-back Mandela Egbo on Tuesday.
Wollacott will be reunited with his former Manager Ben Garner. He said: "I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club. Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here.
“Ben being here made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year. Obviously I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play. I feel like, for the next step in my career, he can really develop my game."
Garner was pleased to add the goalkeeper: "It’s another strong signing for us. Obviously Jojo is a player that I know very well having worked with him last season. I think he is a player with huge potential moving forwards as well and, again, he fits the character and the type of person that we want to bring into the football club.”
Owner and CEO Thomas Sandgaard said: “Joe is a very talented goalkeeper with an exciting future and I’m delighted to be able to bring him to Charlton Athletic. He was in the League Two Team of the Season last year for good reason; he is a good shot stopper, with a command of his area and is excellent on the ball too, which is important for us given the attacking style of football we are looking to play.”
The goalkeeper came through the ranks at Bristol City and had a variety of loan spells outside of the EFL. He joined then-League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan in 2019/20, making his professional debut against Charlton at The Valley in the EFL Trophy. He joined Swindon on an emergency loan in 2021, before signing a permanent deal with the Robins at the start of the 2021/22 season.