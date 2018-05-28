Black Stars: Joseph Painstil to earn a late call-up

Ferencvárosi TC forward, Joseph Painstil could be given a late call-up to the Black Stars for their friendly against Iceland on June 7.
The former Tema Youth forward could replace injured Richmond Boakye-Yiadom who is unavailable for the two friendly games due to injury.
The 20-year-old has been in spectacular form for his club side Ferencvaros scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists in 24 appearances for the Hungarian side.
According to reports, Black Stars management Committee Chairman Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has already contacted the player with regards to his imminent call-up.
Reports indicate that some players may not be able to make the trip for the doubleheader friendlies against Japan and Iceland hence the inclusion of Painstil.
Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has withdrawn from the friendlies today due to issues relating to slash in bonuses.