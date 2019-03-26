Black Stars vs Mauritania: Five Ghanaian players to watch

The Black Stars of Ghana will today, March 26 engage Mauritania in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Both teams have booked a place in this year's AFCON and will be using the match as preparations for the continental football tournament.
Below we look at five Ghanaian players to watch in today's friendly encounter.
Kwame Bonsu
The midfielder' exploits for Asante Kotoko earned rave reviews from the Ghanaian Public and all eyes will be on him to see if he can replicate that form for the Black Stars. This will be his debut.
Alfred Duncan
The Sassoulo midfielder has been handed limited opportunity in the Black Stars. The stalwart midfielder has been playing, week in week out for his club. A good performance will hand coach Kwesi Appiah options as Ghana prepares for AFCON 2019. He has made 21 appearances for his club registering 5 goals in all competition.
Caleb Ekuban
Ghanaian will be itching to see if he can solve the Black Stars goal scoring problem. He got off to a better start against Kenya in his debut. How will he fair today?
Felix Annan
The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper' scintillating form helped the Porcupines advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.
Amos Frimpong
The 28-year-old has earned his maiden call up for the Blck Stars. With Harrison Afful ageing and Daniel Opare having failed to topple him for the right back position, Amos Frimpong performance will be watched with keen interest to see if mount a strong change for the full back slot.
