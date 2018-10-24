Blame Kwesi Nyantakyi for the clubs suffering- Abbey Pobee

Ace football administrator Mr Jonathan Abbey Pobee says Ghanaian clubs are suffering currently because they went through hell under former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi’s administration.
According to him, it will take a bit of time for the clubs to recover from the slavery they underwent through the former CAF first vice president’s regime as the head of Ghana football.
“Clubs are suffering because they availed themselves to slavery for 13 years under greedy Kwesi Nyantakyi’s reign so no one should cry for them,” he said on Ashh FM’s Supersports.
He, however, bragged that he could take only four months to put Ghana football back on track.
“I can use only four [4] months to work and bring our football back,”
“Transparency, proper organogram at the FA, good FA secretary, and public interest committee formation would have been my utmost priority to help me bring our football back again” he added
Read also:FA frozen account activated - Normalisation Committee spokesperson
He concluded “Transparency should be paramount in all sponsorship deals in our football because as it stands now Ghana football has no future and the government must act very fast,”