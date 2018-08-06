Borussia Dortmund agree deal for Belgium international Axel Witsel

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed they have an agreement in place to sign Belgium international midfielder Axel Witsel on a four-year deal.
The 29-year-old arrived at Dortmund’s training camp in Switzerland on Monday, with a view to finalising a move to the Bundesliga after 18 months with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian.
Dortmund have said they agreed to meet Witsel’s release fee and have indicated that they expect the transfer to be formally completed with FIFA’s approval in the coming days.
“For several months already we’ve been strongly interested in signing Axel Witsel, and we’re very happy that he’s chosen to join Borussia Dortmund,” the club’s sporting director Michael Zorc said.
Witsel was an integral part of Belgium's run to the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
He started five of his country's six matches en route to the last four, where the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by eventual winners France. He also completed the full 90 minutes of the third/fourth-place play-off win over England.
Witsel began his career at Standard Liege, winning two Belgian League titles, the Belgian Cup and two Belgian Super Cups between 2007-2011.
