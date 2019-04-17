Borussia Dortmund appoints Otto Addo as assistant

Borussia Dortmund has announced the appointment of former Ghana international Otto Addo as the new assistant manager.
The 43-year-old joins from Borussia Monchengladbach and will be assisting current manager Lucien Favre at the Signal Iduna Park.
The former Dortmund attacking midfielder's new role will see him also serve as a link between the senior team and the youth team.
A tweet from the German giant read: "Delighted to announce the return of former Borussia Dortmund player, Otto Addo, who will serve as an assistant coach focusing on youth development!" 🐝
Addo old spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.
He won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.
Otto Addo represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.
He is expected to start his work at Dortmund on July 1, 2019.