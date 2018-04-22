Boxing: Duke Micah, Yoann Boyeaux bout postponed

The much-awaited boxing bout between Ghana's Duke Micah and France's Yoann Boyeaux has been postponed.
The fight which was scheduled to come off on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in the United States has now been called off after Boyeaux failed to make the weight.
The clash would have been Micah’s second defence of his WBC international bantamweight.
The boxers recorded weights which was agreed by both teams, the promoter and the commission’s representative but later this morning the commission sent information to the promoter and the teams to inform them of the latest developments.
The commission referred the promoter to a law in the books of the commission not to sanction a fight with four pounds (4lbs) weight difference for all weight categories.
According to information, the French man weighed 121.6lbs nearly five pounds heavier than Micah's 117.2lbs.
“Yes, the fight has been postponed, we are working on a new date,” Micah’s manager Michael Amoo-Bediako told Ghanacrusader.com.
“The opponent (Yoann Boyeaux) failed to make the weight.”
A new date for the bout will be announced later as Duke Micah aims for victory.