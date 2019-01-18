BREAKING: Levante reports Barcelona to RFEF over unqualified player

A day after bowing out of Copa del Rey, La Liga side Levante has reported Barcelona to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over the alleged fielding of an ineligible player in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 tie.
The Valencia-based club beat Barca 2-1 at home in the first part of their two-legged clash, as Ernesto Valverde shuffled his pack, giving games to fringe players and youngsters but lost 0-3 in last nights game to bow out on a 4-2 aggregate.
In their first leg win, Barcelona fielded defender Chumi in the starting team with Levante saying that the player had been suspended for the match after accumulating five yellow cards for Barca's 'B' team in the third tier.
Complaint
A statement on their official Twitter account read: "Levante have presented this morning (Friday) the complaint to the RFEF about the improper alignment of a Barcelona player in the first leg of the last-16 match of the Copa del Rey."
Barca is convinced Chumi was eligible, with Valverde suggesting the defender's suspension was active for Sunday's win over Eibar, while the club understands a rule change in November allows a reserve player to feature for the first team in another competition as long as the suspension is less than a two-match ban.
