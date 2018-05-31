Breaking: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane resigns

Zinedine Zidane says he is stepping down as Real Madrid boss, just five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph.
Reasons behind his resignation is unknown and there are rumours that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could take over.
Zidane told a news conference that "everything changes" and "that's why I took this decision".
He leaves having guided the Spanish club to three successive Champions League titles and one La Liga success since taking over in January 2016.
"I love this club," he added.
"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology. And that's why I took this decision."
