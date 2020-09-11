Bright Addae joins Romanian club FC Hermannstadt

Former U-20 World cup winner Bright Addae has joined FC Hermannstadt from Italian side SS Juve Stabia in a two-year deal.
Bright Addae who spent 9 years in Italy will now take on new challenge with the Romanian top-flight side.
In an interview with his local Manager Dickson Boadi, Addae expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for a successful career span in Italy and promised to deliver for his new club.
"I'm very excited to join a club after the challenges I have been throughout last season and I promise to deliver beyond expectations. Let me use this opportunity to say a very a big to Alhaji Salamu, CEO of Afro-Arab Group and my agents who made this dream a reality Mr Oliver Konig and Mr Francesco De Marco.
"I would like to also say gracias (thank you) to the supporters of the teams I played in Italy during my 9 years stay," excited Addae added.
Addae during his stay in Italy played for Ascoli Calcio and captained the team and became the first player to wear the armband.
The last team he joined was Juve Stabia in the Italian Serie B they were demoted to Serie C.