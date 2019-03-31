British boxer disqualified for biting opponent four times during fight

British heavyweight boxer, Kash Ali was branded "an animal" after being disqualified for biting David Price.
Price was in control of the heavyweight contest in Liverpool as it entered the fifth round.
He rocked his unbeaten but limited opponent and Ali wrestled the taller man to the canvas.
As they fell, he bit Price on the torso and was promptly disqualified by referee Mark Lyson.
Ali had already been docked a point for punching Price to the back of the head.
The 27-year-old will not be paid his purse and now faces a lengthy suspension.
Price said: "I think he gave it away in the press conference that he was going to lose his head and he did.
"It's a disappointing way to win; he was in the fight and he's screwed himself there.
"I hurt him to the body just before the final bite he took - he'd taken a couple early on - and he lost his head completely.
"I'm not too pleased with my own performance; there was a lot of tension going in but the job is done.
"He wants to do the rematch but I don't want to share the ring with an animal like that again.
"It's frustrating but I move forward; I'll take the win and we move on."
Source: mirror
