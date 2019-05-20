Brooks Koepka retains US PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson second

Brooks Koepka held off world number one Dustin Johnson to retain his US PGA Championship title and win a fourth major on a dramatic day at Bethpage.
The 2017 and 2018 US Open champion, who had a seven-shot lead at the start of the final round, saw that cut to one after four bogeys from the 11th.
But Johnson dropped shots on the 16th and 17th as Koepka, who carded a four-over 74, won by two on eight under.
England's Matt Wallace tied for third, earning his best finish at a major.
The 29-year-old signed for a two-over 72 to finish on two under, alongside Americans Jordan Spieth (71) and Patrick Cantley (71).
The top six were the only golfers to finish the tournament under par at the brutal Black Course, which was made even harder on the final day with the wind gusting up to 35mph.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Ireland's Shane Lowry were among those to finish joint eighth on one over after both ended with 69s.
World number three Koepka, who earned a winner's cheque of $1.98m (£1.56m) and became the first person to successfully defend the US PGA Championship and the US Open, said: "I'm just glad we didn't have to play any more holes. That was a stressful round of golf.
"I'm glad to have this trophy back in my hands. With the 'DJ' chants, I was aware of what was going on. He did an unbelievable job of putting pressure on me.
"When they started chanting for DJ on the 14th, it actually helped. It helped me focus. I think it was the best thing that could've happened."
When asked if it surprised him, Koepka replied: "It's New York. What do you expect when you're half-choking it away?"
Source: BBC
