C.K Akonnor expecting more signings at Kotoko

Kotoko head coach C.K Akonnor says he is expecting to add a few players to his squad before football officially resumes.
He believes the current squad is inadequate and that they may need some good additions.
“Looking at the target set for ourselves it will be prudent to do some additions to the current team,” Akonnor told Footballmadeinghana at the launching of the sponsorship agreement between Paradise Pac Drinking water and Asante Kotoko on Thursday.
“But these additions are not going to be like we signing ten more players. But we are looking at the vital departments that need a boost and the immediate is at the defence”
“There are a crop of players we want and management is helping to get them” he added.
Kotoko are linked with Karela United centre-back Ismail Ganinyu who won the premier league with Wa All Stars two seasons ago.
Reports also suggest that C.K Akonnor has targetted a few players from his former club Ashantigold.
