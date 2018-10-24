C.K Akonnor gives Kotoko players five day break

Asante Kotoko head coach C.K Akonnor has granted the players a five-day break after the friendly clash against Cedar Village FC on Tuesday morning.
C.K Akonnor handed the playing body five days to rest after the 12-0 victory over Cedar Village FC in two separate friendlies.
The Porcupine Warriors have been camping for a couple of weeks now as the domestic topflight league still remains pending.
The playing body will return to camp five days later to continue preparations for any football competition in the country.
Asante Kotoko have written to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee to allow them to represent the country in next year's CAF Confederations Cup.
