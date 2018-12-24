C.K Akonnor to improve Kotoko's midfield and attack to boost CAFCC group stage chances

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akunnor insists he will shift attention on his midfield and attack ahead of the Confederations Cup's subsequent games.
Kotoko, progressed to the next stage of the competition having beaten Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, but the coach was not pleased with his midfield and attack.
“If there is any area, we have to work on, then it’s the middle. We could not play well from that area.
“We have to strengthen that area well before our next game. We also have to take another look at the attack.
“We could not do things the way we planned and we have to work hard on these areas before our next game,” Akunnor said in a post-match interview.
Touching on the performance of talisman, Songne Yacouba, coach Akunnor said, the player would need time to regain full fitness.
“This is not the Yacouba we know. I am sure after the next game, he would be good enough,” he added.
He however commended the entire team for the 2-1 victory.
